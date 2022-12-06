ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 6 December 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Shaun T-Dance Party Booty Shakin

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:25 Christmas Movie: A Christmas Surprise

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Christmas Movie: A Christmas Gift from Bob

14:10 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips

15:10 Street Food: ASIA

15:45 Focus

16:15 Onder De Loep (Herh.)

17:25 Succesvolle Ondernemers Scrubs by Andrea (afl.14)

17:40 The Rubing Health Foundation

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 Wi Kondre (afl.02)

19:15 Tom Swift

20:15 Christmas Cookie Challenge

21:15 Entertainment:Michael Buble’s Christmas in The City

22:10 Tyler Perry’s Sistas

23:00 Atlanta

23:40 ATV Nieuws

00:15 Hidden

01:15 Tv.film: Savage Salvation

03:00 Tv.film: Detective Knight Rogue

04:45 Wild Russia

05:35 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)