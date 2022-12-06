07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Shaun T-Dance Party Booty Shakin
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:25 Christmas Movie: A Christmas Surprise
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Christmas Movie: A Christmas Gift from Bob
14:10 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips
15:10 Street Food: ASIA
15:45 Focus
16:15 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:25 Succesvolle Ondernemers Scrubs by Andrea (afl.14)
17:40 The Rubing Health Foundation
18:00 ATV Nieuws
18:55 Wi Kondre (afl.02)
19:15 Tom Swift
20:15 Christmas Cookie Challenge
21:15 Entertainment:Michael Buble’s Christmas in The City
22:10 Tyler Perry’s Sistas
23:00 Atlanta
23:40 ATV Nieuws
00:15 Hidden
01:15 Tv.film: Savage Salvation
03:00 Tv.film: Detective Knight Rogue
04:45 Wild Russia
05:35 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 6 December 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws