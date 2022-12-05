07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 De Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness: 40 Minute Cardio Sculpt High Intensity Workout
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
09:35 The New Adventures ofLassie
10:00 Christmas Movie: Holiday Harmony
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Christmas Movie: Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:05 United Shades of America
15:50 Neo Yokio Pink Christmas
17:05 Succesvolle ondernemers: Scrubs by Andrea
17:20 Gado Wortoe taki so en leri so
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Guys Ranch Kitchen
19:25 How We Roll
20:00 Onder De Loep
21:15 ATV Sports
22:05 Infomercial 4 PSR oproep minister Biza en President Santhoki
22:15 Dark Desire
22:50 P-Valley
00:05 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:35 A Million Little Things
01:15 TV Film: Triangle of Sadness
03:45 TV Film: Operation Seawolf
05:10 The Bizarre Pet Vets
05:55 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV(KN.12.1)-MAANDAG 05 DECEMBER 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws