7:00:00 *BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:05:00 Star Trek: Lower Decks
8:30:00 PAW Patrol
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
9:55:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengheimen Kippenpoot (Afl.09)
10:30:00 Launch Control – Episode 7.3 – Turning A Corner
11:00:00 Top Gear America
11:40:00 Lost Car Rescue
12:35:00 Jay Leno’s Garage
13:20:00 RWYB Drag Racing At Retro Show 2022
14:00:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30:00 iCarly
15:00:00 Programma CDS: Energie
15:30:00 Warehouse 13
16:20:00 Fresh Off The Boat
17:00:00 Fresh Off The Boat
17:25:00 Young Justice
18:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45:00 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (NIEUW)
19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:10:00 Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin
20:45:00 Succesvolle ondernemers Sael Stropen (Afl.13)
21:00:00 The Great Christmas Light Fight
22:00:00 The Great Christmas Light Fight
0:20:00 The Cleaning Lady
1:05:00 Tv.Film:Memories of Christmas
2:35:00 Tv.Film:A Sister’s Grudge
4:00:00 Penguin Town
4:30:00 BBC Nieuws
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 4 December 2022
7:00:00 *BBC Nieuws