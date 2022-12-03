ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 3 December 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Logos International

08:35 Voltron Force

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

09:35 MasterChef Australia

10:30 The Amazing Race Canada

11:15 Ducktales

12:00 Infomercial 4 PSR oproep minister Biza en President Santhoki

12:10 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Super Natural

13:20 Chip N Dale Park Life

13:45 Stormborn

14:30 Dogs With Jobs

15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (afl.90)(Herh.)

15:45 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

16:15 Chef’s Table: Pizza

17:05 Carmen Sandiego

17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Chinese Documentaire: A Bite of China Afl.02 – The Story of Staple Food

20:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

20:15 Succesvolle ondernemers Sael Stropen (Afl.13)

20:30 The 90th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center

22:40 Grown-Ish

23:05 Tv.Film: Faith Heist:A Christmas Caper

00:40 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:10 Tv.Film: Control

02:40 Tv.Film: Terrifier 2

05:00 Lost World

05:45 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)