07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00 Fitness:Shaun T – Insanity Sweat Fest
08:35 3Below Tales of Arcadia
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:35 Best Ever Food Review Show – Asia’s Toughest Women
10:00 Christmas Movie: A Country Christmas Harmony
11:30 Raven’s Home
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 MIDDAG CHRISTMAS MOVIE: Ghost of Christmas Always
14:10 Super Hit Video:Super Hit Classics
15:00 Worlds Most Scenic River Journeys
15:45 Prog.:CDS FOCUS
16:15 Homegrown
16:40 Animaniacs
17:20 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Holiday Baking Championship
20:40 IN GESPREK MET…
21:40 ATV Sports
22:45 The Umbrella Academy
23:35 Resident Evil
00:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:00 Yellowstone
01:55 Tv.Film: Unroyal
03:35 Tv.Film: The Visitor
05:05 Ingenious Animals
06:00 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV(KN.12.1)-DONDERDAG 01 DECEMBER 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws