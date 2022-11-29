ATV(KN.12.1)-DINSDAG 29 NOVEMBER 2022

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:00:00 fitness:Shaun T – Cize Workout 6 – (Basic)

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

9:30:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:30:00 CHRISTMAS MOVIE : Return to Christmas Creek

12:00:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40:00 MIDDAG CHRISTMAS MOVIE: Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

14:05:00 SHV: Super Intro Clips

15:05:00 Street Food:

15:40:00 CDS FOCUS

16:15:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)

17:25:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

17:35:00 Transformer Cyberverse

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

18:50:00 Christmas Cookie Challenge

18:35:00 NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert – The Roots Feat.Bilal

20:00:00 Christmas Cookie Challenge

21:00:00 Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis

22:00:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas

23:00:00 Atlanta

23:35:00 ATV Nieuws – ( Herh.)

0:10:00 Hidden

1:10:00 Tv.Film: Till

3:25:00 Tv.Film: The Noel Diary

5:10:00 Wild Russia

6:05:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN