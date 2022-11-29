7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 fitness:Shaun T – Cize Workout 6 – (Basic)
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:30:00 CHRISTMAS MOVIE : Return to Christmas Creek
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40:00 MIDDAG CHRISTMAS MOVIE: Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
14:05:00 SHV: Super Intro Clips
15:05:00 Street Food:
15:40:00 CDS FOCUS
16:15:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:25:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
17:35:00 Transformer Cyberverse
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50:00 Christmas Cookie Challenge
18:35:00 NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert – The Roots Feat.Bilal
20:00:00 Christmas Cookie Challenge
21:00:00 Stories of a Generation with Pope Francis
22:00:00 Tyler Perry’s Sistas
23:00:00 Atlanta
23:35:00 ATV Nieuws – ( Herh.)
0:10:00 Hidden
1:10:00 Tv.Film: Till
3:25:00 Tv.Film: The Noel Diary
5:10:00 Wild Russia
6:05:00 BBC Nieuws
ATV(KN.12.1)-DINSDAG 29 NOVEMBER 2022
