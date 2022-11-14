07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 De Roep van de Bruidegom
08:05 Fitness:Shaun T CIZE Workout
09:03 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
09:35 Sranan Tori:1 en 1 is 3: Bolletjes Slikker
10:10 Tv.film: Catherine Called Birdy
12:02 BBC Nieuws
12:37 Kinderfilm: Big Trip 2: Special Delivery (animated)
14:08 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 United Shades of America
15:54 Kinderfilm:Wonder Park (animated)
17:22 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Guy’s Ranch Kitchen
19:25 Infomercial: Succesvolle Ondernemers Ovilia Herman
19:32 How We Roll
20:01 Onder De Loep
21:06 ATV Sports
22:05 Infomercial: Programma Stichting Diabetes Educatie Suriname
22:20 Dark Desire
22:58 P-Valley
00:02 ATV Nieuws
00:37 A Million Little Things
01:20 Tv.film: Delias Gone
02:51 Tv.film: Kingslayer
04:30 Mighty Trains
05:30 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Maandag 14 November 2022 (KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws