7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
14:00:00 Suri Tunes
15:00:00 Whazzz Up??? (HERH.)
15:55:00 Animaniacs
16:30:00 Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund (LIVE)
18:35:00 Roadfood
19:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
19:40:00 Swamp Peolple: Serpent Invasion
20:30:00 Alexa And Katie
21:05:00 Van der Valk
22:45:00 Tv Film: A Werewolf In England
0:15:00 Westworld
1:45:00 The Mosquito Coast
2:45:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
VRIJDAG 11 NOVEMBER 2022(ATV KN.12.2)
7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws