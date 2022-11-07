Maandag 07 November 2022 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 De Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness: Shaun T-Dance Party Booty Shakin

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

09:30 Gabbys Dollhouse

10:00 Tv.film: The Match (2021)

12:04 Infomercial: Registratieproces Bureau Intelectuele Eigendom

12:15 Infomercial: Succesvolle Ondernemers Ovilia Herman

12:35 Middag-film: Freddy Frogface (2011)

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 United Shades of America

15:46 Kinderfilm: The House of Magic

17:21 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:55 Guy’s Ranch Kitchen

19:20 How We Roll

20:00 Onder De Loep

21:03 Infomercial: Kickoff FFTH Fase 3

21:15 ATV Sports

22:15 Dark Desire

22:56 P-Valley

00:00 ATV Nieuws

00:35 A Million Little Things

01:18 Tv.film: Old Man (2022)

03:00 Tv.film: Night of the Sicario (2021)

04:25 Mighty Trains

05:10 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)