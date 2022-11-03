7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Ryme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Shaun T – Cize Workout 2 – You Got this (Basic)
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 Best Ever Food Review Show (afl. 6) – Asia Biggest Frying Pan 3000 Pound Of Rice And Meat Cooked Each Day
9:55:00 Tv.Film: Guardians of Time
11:35:00 Raven’s Home
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: Three Wishes For Cinderella
14:05:00 SHV: Super Hit Classics
15:00:00 Worlds Most Scenic River Journeys
15:50:00 CDS FOCUS
16:15:00 Icons Unearthed: Star Wars
17:10:00 This Is The Day Of Victory For You
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45:00 Hudson And Rex
19:35:00 Olivia Rodrigo Tiny Desk Home Concert
20:00:00 IN GESPREK MET…
20:55:00 Programma: KICKOFF FFTH FASE 3
21:05:00 ATV Sports
22:05:00 The Umbrella Academy
23:00:00 The Boys
0:05:00 ATV Nieuws ( Herh.)
0:40:00 Yellowstone
1:35:00 Tv.Film: Hellraiser
3:40:00 Tv.Film: Kung Fu Zohra
5:20:00 Light And Magic
6:20:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
DONDERDAG 3 NOVEMBER 2022(ATV KN.12.1)
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws