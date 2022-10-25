07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries )
08:10 Fitness: Shaun T CIZE Workout (3): Full Out
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws
09:40 ATV Sports
10:30 Tv.film: Rosaline
12:10 BBC Nieuws
12:25 Launch CIMSUPRO
12:35 Middag-film: The Addams Family
14:05 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips
15:00 Street Food: ASIA
15:35 Progr.:CDS Focus
16:00 Onder De Loep
17:05 The Rubing Health Foundation
17:15 Oriental Splendor – The Story of Silk
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Tom Swift
19:50 Succesvolle ondernemers Lia’s inheemse design Afl.11
20:00 Bridgerton
21:25 Children of the Underground
22:20 Tyler Perry’s Sistas
23:10 Atlanta
23:45 ATV Nieuws
00:20 Anatomy of a Scandal
01:05 Tv.film: Accident Man : Hitman’s Holiday
02:45 Tv.film: Stars at Noon
05:05 Great Parks of Africa
05:55 BBC Nieuws
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 25 Oktober 2022
