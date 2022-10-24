7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
13:30:00 Serie A: Cremonese vs Sampdoria (Live)
15:45:00 Serie A: Sassuolo vs Verona (Live)
17:50:00 Suri Tunes
18:15:00 Batwoman
19:00:00 ATV Nieuws ( Herh. )
19:40:00 Pride Stories (afl.04)
20:00:00 Delicious Miss Brown
20:25:00 Earth At Night In Color
21:00:00 The Good Doctor
21:50:00 Chicago fire
22:35:00 The Sandman
23:30:00 Herh. ATV Sports
0:15:00 Tv.Film: Kung Fu Zohra
2:00:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.2 Maandag 24 Oktober 2022
7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws