ATV KN.12.2 Maandag 24 Oktober 2022

7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

13:30:00 Serie A: Cremonese vs Sampdoria (Live)

15:45:00 Serie A: Sassuolo vs Verona (Live)

17:50:00 Suri Tunes

18:15:00 Batwoman

19:00:00 ATV Nieuws ( Herh. )

19:40:00 Pride Stories (afl.04)

20:00:00 Delicious Miss Brown

20:25:00 Earth At Night In Color

21:00:00 The Good Doctor

21:50:00 Chicago fire

22:35:00 The Sandman

23:30:00 Herh. ATV Sports

0:15:00 Tv.Film: Kung Fu Zohra

2:00:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN