ATV(KN.12.1) – ZATERDAG 22 OKTOBER 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:35 All Hail King Julen

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:30 MasterChef Australia

11:05 Project Runway

12:15 BBC Nieuws

12:25 Launch CIMSUPRO

12:35 Dynasties UK

13:35 Frozen Planet II

14:35 Dogs With Jobs

15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS

15:50 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

16:15 The Great American Recipe

17:10 Ducktales

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE

20:00 Sranan Tori:Onderhout

20:30 Doc.:How its Made

21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:15 Grown-Ish

21:50 The Staircase

23:00 TV.Film: Speak No Evil

00:45 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:15 TV.Film: 2 Guns

03:05 TV.Film: Wounds

04:40 Mysteries of the Deep

05:20 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)