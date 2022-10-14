Vrijdag 14 Oktober 2022 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:36 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:12 Fitness:Zumba Sculpt &Tone

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws

09:41 ATV Sports

10:37 MasterChef US

11:35 Dragons: The Nine Realms

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag-film: Moonbound (2021)

14:00 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips

15:00 The Bizarre Pets Vets

15:46 Focus

16:10 Jamie and Jimmy’s Food Fight Club

17:00 Star Wars Rebels

17:33 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Colin in Black and White

19:30 Xtreme Waterparks

20:00 Q&A

21:06 Home

21:52 Forged in Fire

22:43 Tv.film: Wolves of War (2022)

00:16 ATV Nieuws

00:51 Power Book II: Ghost

01:55 Tv.film: The Invitation (2022)

03:41 Tv.film: The Immaculate Room (2022)

05:15 Expedition Overland

06:10 BBC Nieuws

