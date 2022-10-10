Maandag 10 Oktober 2022 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 De Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness:21 daysfix Upper Fix

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

09:35 Gabbys Dollhouse

10:05 Tv.film: The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020)

12:01 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Sherwood

13:00 Break i.v.m. Dag der Marrons

13:36 Entertainment: Coldplay Everyday Life “live” in Jordan

14:07 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 United Shades of America

16:00 Kinderfilm: Sirenetta and the Second Star

17:00 Break i.v.m. Dag der Marrons

17:26 Gado Wortoe Taki so en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:01 Guys Ranch Kitchen

19:31 The Wonder Years

20:00 Onder De Loep

21:07 ATV Sports

22:10 You Don’t Know Me

23:10 P_Valley

00:11 ATV Nieuws

00:46 A Million Little Things

01:30 Tv.vilm: 4 Horsemen Apocalypse (2022)

02:56 Tv.vilm: Bandit (2022)

05:02 Mighty Trains

06:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)