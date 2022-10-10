07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 De Roep van de Bruidegom
08:10 Fitness:21 daysfix Upper Fix
09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
09:35 Gabbys Dollhouse
10:05 Tv.film: The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020)
12:01 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Sherwood
13:00 Break i.v.m. Dag der Marrons
13:36 Entertainment: Coldplay Everyday Life “live” in Jordan
14:07 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 United Shades of America
16:00 Kinderfilm: Sirenetta and the Second Star
17:00 Break i.v.m. Dag der Marrons
17:26 Gado Wortoe Taki so en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:01 Guys Ranch Kitchen
19:31 The Wonder Years
20:00 Onder De Loep
21:07 ATV Sports
22:10 You Don’t Know Me
23:10 P_Valley
00:11 ATV Nieuws
00:46 A Million Little Things
01:30 Tv.vilm: 4 Horsemen Apocalypse (2022)
02:56 Tv.vilm: Bandit (2022)
05:02 Mighty Trains
06:00 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
Maandag 10 Oktober 2022 (KN.12.1)
