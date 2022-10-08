TIJD PROGRAMMA
3:00:00 FORMULA 1: JAPANESE QUALIFICATION RACE 2022
4:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
10:00:00 Serie A : Sassuolo vs Inter
12:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
13:30:00 Bundesliga : BVB vs Bayern
15:45:00 Serie A : Bologna vs Sampdoria
17:50:00 Batman Year One
19:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
19:40:00 Legacies
20:25:00 The Flash
21:15:00 Combat Ships
22:05:00 Tv.Film: Restart The Earth
2335 Scandal
1:05:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 8 Oktober 2022
TIJD PROGRAMMA