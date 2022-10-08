ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 8 Oktober 2022

TIJD PROGRAMMA

3:00:00 FORMULA 1: JAPANESE QUALIFICATION RACE 2022

4:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

10:00:00 Serie A : Sassuolo vs Inter

12:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

13:30:00 Bundesliga : BVB vs Bayern

15:45:00 Serie A : Bologna vs Sampdoria

17:50:00 Batman Year One

19:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

19:40:00 Legacies

20:25:00 The Flash

21:15:00 Combat Ships

22:05:00 Tv.Film: Restart The Earth

2335 Scandal

1:05:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN