ATV(KN.12.1)-MAANDAG 03 OKTOBER 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 De Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness:21 daysfix Upper Fix

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

09:35 Alexa and Katie

10:00 TV Film: Hocus Pocus 2

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film: The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf

14:00 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 United Shades of America

16:00 Kinderfilm: The Little Mermaid 2 – Return to the sea

17:15 Gado Wortoe Taki so en leri so

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Guys Ranch Kitchen

19:30 The Wonder Years

20:00 Onder De Loep

21:00 ATV Sports

22:05 You Don’t Know Me

23:05 P-Valley

00:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:35 A Million Little Things

01:20 Tv.Film: Gods Creatures

03:00 Tv.Film: Lou

04:50 Mighty Trains

05:30 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)