7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws
9:00:00 FORMULA 1: SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2022 (live)
11:00:00 S3 Live 2022 Bermuda SailGP Presented By Hamilton Princess – Day 2
12:30:00 Bundishliga : Schalke vs Augsburg (live)
14:30:00 Red Bull Signature Series Best Moments From Red Bull Straight Rhythm
15:45:00 Serie A : Juventus vs Bologna ( live )
18:15:00 SZVB: Super Five vs Styx (live)
19:45:00 2 Broke Girls
20:15:00 BBC Africa Eps Sahara
21:20:00 Entert.:NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert Usher
22:00:00 Tv.Film : Orphan: First Kill
23:40:00 Midnight Mass
0:40:00 Aljazeera Nieuws
ATV KN.12.2 Zondag 2 Oktober 2022
