ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 2 Oktober 2022

7:00:00 *BBC Nieuws

7:35:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:05:00 Marvel’s Spider-Man

8:35:00 PAW Patrol

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

9:35:00 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous

10:00:00 Proven The Fittest Mini-Series EP 1 : Fraiser & Horvath In Dubai

11:00:00 Top Gear

12:00:00 FIA ETRC 2021 – 07 Jarama – Internationale Hightlight

12:45:00 The Gymkhana Files

13:15:00 Mega Trucks Gone Wild Spring Sling

14:00:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:30:00 iCarly

15:00:00 Programma CDS: Energie (afl.09)

15:30:00 Warehouse 13

16:15:00 Fresh Off The Boat

16:35:00 Fresh Off The Boat

17:00:00 Puppy Dog Pals

18:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:45:00 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS

19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:

20:00:00 The America’s With Simon Reeve

21:00:00 Hoe Recht Is Recht

22:10:00 Early Bird

23:00:00 The Underground Railroad

0:10:00 Tv.Film:……………

1:45:00 Tv.Film:……………

3:15:00 Doc.:Kingdom of the Whitewolf

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN