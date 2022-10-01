ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 1 Oktober 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Logos International

08:36 BBC Nieuws

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)

09:35 MasterChef Australia

10:51 Project Runway

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Dynasties UK

13:35 Patagonia: Life On The Edge of The World

14:30 Dogs With Jobs

15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)

15:46 Prog.:CDS FOCUS

16:15 The Great American Recipe

17:10 The Knight Squad

17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE: China Celebrating 73rd Anniversary of the Founding of Republic of China

20:00 Grand Crew

20:25 Entm.:NPR Tiny Music Desk Wyclef Jean

21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:10 Grown-Ish

21:35 Doc.:How Its Made

22:00 The Staircase

23:20 Tv.Film:Bullet Train

01:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws

02:05 Tv.Film:Hot Seat

03:45 Tv.Film:Sniper Legacy

05:25 Mysteries of the Deep :Curse of the Kraken

06:10 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)