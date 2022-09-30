07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Cardio And Scrulpting Workout With Jake Dupree
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:40 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:35 MasterChef US
11:13 Sherwood
11:30 Dragons: The Nine Realms
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 Middag Film: Jack and the Beanstalk
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 The Bizarre Pets Vets
15:45 Progr.:CDS FOCUS
16:10 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club
17:00 Star Wars Rebels
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Colin In Black And White
19:30 NPR Music Tiny Desk Home Concert – Arooj Aftab
20:00 Evil Lives here
21:00 Home
21:55 Forged in Fire
22:45 Tv.Film: The Enforcer
00:20 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:55 Power Book II Ghost
01:55 Tv.Film: The Infernal Machine
03:50 Tv.Film: The Dunes
05:20 Expedition Overland
05:45 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 30 September 2022
