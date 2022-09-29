07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:05 Fitness:Yoga A Journey Through The Chakras 3
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:35 Best Ever Food Review Show
10:00 Bijzondere Buitengewone DNA Vergadering: Jaarrede President
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40 TV Film: Richie Rich
14:15 Super Hit Video: Super Hit Classics
15:10 Worlds Most Scenic River Journeys: Niagara
16:00 Prog.:CDS Focus
16:25 Light And Magic
17:20 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Hudson And Rex
20:00 In Gesprek met……..
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 61ST Street
22:55 The Boys
00:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:35 Yellowstone
01:20 TV Film: Silverton Siege
03:05 TV Film: Nude Tuesday
04:45 History’s Greatest Mysteries
06:00 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV(KN.12.1)-DONDERDAG 29 SEPTEMBER 2022
