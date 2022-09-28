7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: 21 Daysfix Upper Fix
8:35:00 Fast And Furious Spy Racers
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 Kim’s Convenience
10:00:00 Tv.Film: Secret Headquarters
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film: DC Super Hero Girls Intergalactic
13:55:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips
14:50:00 Walking Britains Lost Railways
15:35:00 CDS FOCUS
16:05:00 James May: Our Man In Japan
17:00:00 IN GESPREK MET…
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50:00 This Old House
19:15:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengheimen Kippenpoot (Afl.04)
20:00:00 Youth Outreach
20:30:00 Mr. Mayor
21:00:00 Zoo
21:55:00 Star Trek: Picard
22:45:00 Halo
23:35:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
0:10:00 Turner And Hooch
1:00:00 Tv.Film: Four Brothers
2:50:00 Tv.Film: Long Shot
4:55:00 The UnXplained
5:40:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
ATV(KN.12.1)-WOENSDAG 28 SEPTEMBER 2022
