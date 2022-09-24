ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 24 September 2022

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Logos International
8:30:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 MasterChef Australia
10:25:00 Project Runway
11:35:00 Knight Squad
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Dynasties UK
13:35:00 Patagonia: Life On The Edge of The World
14:35:00 Dogs With Jobs
15:00:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30:00 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)
15:45:00 CDS FOCUS
16:10:00 The Great American Recipe
17:15:00 SZF magazine (Herh.)
17:30:00 Ravens Home
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:00:00 Sranan Tori
20:30:00 Bob Hearts Abishola
21:00:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:10:00 Grown-Ish
21:35:00 How Its Made
22:10:00 Frontier
23:00:00 Tv.Film: Restart the Earth
0:40:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
1:15:00 Tv.Film: Wire Room
2:55:00 Tv.Film: There Are No Saints
4:35:00 Mysteries of the Deep
5:20:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
