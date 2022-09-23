7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Fitness: Shaun 1 Focus T25 Cardio Alpha 1
8:30:00 BBC Nieuws
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)
9:35:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:30:00 MasterChef US
11:15:00 Dragons: The Nine Realms
11:40:00 Young Justice
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:40:00 Middag Film: Boonie Bears Back To Earth
14:20:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips
15:10:00 The Bizarre Pet Vets
15:55:00 CDS FOCUS
16:25:00 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club
17:15:00 SZF Magazine
17:35:00 Teen Titans
18:00:00 ATV NIeuws
18:50:00 Colin In Black And White
19:30:00 Andi Mack
20:05:00 Evil Lives Here
21:00:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengheimen Kippenpoot (Afl.04)
21:30:00 Home
22:20:00 Forged in Fire
23:10:00 Tv.Film: One Missed Call 2
1:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)
1:35:00 Power Book II Ghost
2:35:00 Tv.Film: A Chinese Odyssey: Part 2 – Cinderella
4:15:00 Tv.Film: Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar
6:50:00 Expedition Overland
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
ATV(KN.12.1)-VRIJDAG 23 SEPTEMBER 2022
