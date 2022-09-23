ATV(KN.12.1)-VRIJDAG 23 SEPTEMBER 2022

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

8:00:00 Fitness: Shaun 1 Focus T25 Cardio Alpha 1

8:30:00 BBC Nieuws

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (herh.)

9:35:00 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:30:00 MasterChef US

11:15:00 Dragons: The Nine Realms

11:40:00 Young Justice

12:00:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40:00 Middag Film: Boonie Bears Back To Earth

14:20:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips

15:10:00 The Bizarre Pet Vets

15:55:00 CDS FOCUS

16:25:00 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club

17:15:00 SZF Magazine

17:35:00 Teen Titans

18:00:00 ATV NIeuws

18:50:00 Colin In Black And White

19:30:00 Andi Mack

20:05:00 Evil Lives Here

21:00:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengheimen Kippenpoot (Afl.04)

21:30:00 Home

22:20:00 Forged in Fire

23:10:00 Tv.Film: One Missed Call 2

1:00:00 ATV Nieuws (Herh.)

1:35:00 Power Book II Ghost

2:35:00 Tv.Film: A Chinese Odyssey: Part 2 – Cinderella

4:15:00 Tv.Film: Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar

6:50:00 Expedition Overland

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN