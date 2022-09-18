7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Marvel’s Spider-Man
8:30:00 PAW Patrol
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
9:30:00 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
10:00:00 Event 13 jackie Pro-Nobull Crossfit Games
10:30:00 Top Gear
12:35:00 The Gymkhana Files
13:15:00 Elite Woman – Row Swim Run
14:00:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30:00 iCarly
14:55:00 Programma CDS: Energie (afl.08)
15:30:00 Warehouse 13
16:20:00 Fresh Off The Boat
16:45:00 Fresh Off The Boat
17:00:00 Ducktales
18:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45:00 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS
19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:00:00 The America’s With Simon Reeve
21:10:00 Hoe Recht Is Recht (afl 6) – Zoek je Recht (Herh.)
22:20:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus)
23:05:00 Tv.Film : Suga Babies
0:30:00 Tv.Film : Bang Rajan
2:30:00 Tv.Film : Cleaner
4:00:00 The Underground Railroad
5:10:00 BBC NIEUWS
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ZONDAG 18 SEPTEMBER 2022(ATV KN.12.1)
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws