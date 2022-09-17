ZATERDAG 17 SEPTEMBER 2022(ATV KN.12.2)

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

08:30 EPL: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City

10:30 BundesLiga: Augsburg vs Bayern München

12:30 Lost Car Rescue

13:30 EPL: Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

15:30 Launch Control – Episode

16:00 France – Ligue 1: Lille vs Toulouse

18:10 Mega Machines

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:35 Legacies

20:25 The Flash

21:15 The Wonder Years

21:45 Tv.film: Emily the Criminal

23:25 Scandal

00:50 Aljazeera Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)