07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Logos International
08:30 BBC Nieuws
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:35 MasterChef Australia
10:30 Project Runway
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Dynasties UK
13:35 Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World
14:20 Dogs with Jobs
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 Cherly’s Inspirations (Herh.)
15:45 Focus
16:20 The Great American Recipe
17:15 Elena of Avalor
17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Chinese Documentaire
20:00 Grand Crew
20:30 How It’s Made
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:10 Grown-ish
21:45 Frontier
22:35 Tv.film: Breaking
00:30 ATV Nieuws
01:10 Tv. film: The Dunes
02:40 Tv.film: The Harbinger
04:35 Mysteries of the Deep
05:20 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ZATERDAG 17 SEPTEMBER 2022(ATV KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws