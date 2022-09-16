07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness: Shaun T Pure Cardio
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:40 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:35 MasterChef US
11:30 Dragons: The Nine Realms
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film: DC League of Super Pets
14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 The Bizarre Pets Vets
15:45 Progr.:CDS FOCUS
16:25 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club
17:11 Puppy Dog Pals
17:35 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Colin In Black And White
19:30 NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert – Comin 2 America Sounds of Zamunda
20:00 Q & A (Herh.)
21:00 Home
21:55 Forged in Fire
22:45 Tv.Film: Everything Everywhere All at Once
01:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:45 Power Book II Ghost
02:45 Tv.Film: Dracula’s Widow
04:15 Tv.Film: Haunt
05:50 Expedition Overland
06:10 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 16 September 2022
