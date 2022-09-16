ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 16 September 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Fitness: Shaun T Pure Cardio

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:40 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:35 MasterChef US

11:30 Dragons: The Nine Realms

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film: DC League of Super Pets

14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:00 The Bizarre Pets Vets

15:45 Progr.:CDS FOCUS

16:25 Jamie And Jimmy’s Food Fight Club

17:11 Puppy Dog Pals

17:35 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Colin In Black And White

19:30 NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert – Comin 2 America Sounds of Zamunda

20:00 Q & A (Herh.)

21:00 Home

21:55 Forged in Fire

22:45 Tv.Film: Everything Everywhere All at Once

01:10 Herh.ATV Nieuws

01:45 Power Book II Ghost

02:45 Tv.Film: Dracula’s Widow

04:15 Tv.Film: Haunt

05:50 Expedition Overland

06:10 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)