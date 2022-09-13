07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Shaun T – Dance Party Booty Shakin
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:35 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:30 Tv.film: Thirteen Lives
13:10 LOL Surprise – The Movie
14:00 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips
15:00 Street Food: USA
15:35 Focus
16:15 Onder de Loep (Herh.)
17:10 Looney Tunes Cartoons
17:30 The Rubing Health Foundation
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 All American Homecoming
20:00 Bridgerton
21:05 A Life In 10 Pictures
22:15 Tyler Perry’s Sistas
23:05 The Chi (Herh.)
00:05 ATV Nieuws
00:40 Naomi
01:25 Tv.film: One Way
03:05 Tv.film: Wire Room
04:45 The Green Planet
05:45 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 13 September 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws