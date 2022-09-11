7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00:00 Marvel’s Spider-Man
8:25:00 PAW Patrol
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
9:55:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengheimen Kippenpoot ( Afl.03 )
10:25:00 Event 9,Hat Trick – 2022 Nobull Crossfit Games
11:15:00 Top Gear
12:15:00 Fish Finder: Itapara
13:00:00 The Gymkhana Files
13:30:00 Top STIHL Timbersports Lumberjack Sports Athlesters March Toward
14:00:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30:00 iCarly
15:00:00 Programma CDS: Energie (afl.07)
15:30:00 Warehouse 13
16:20:00 Fresh Off The Boat
16:45:00 Fresh Off The Boat
17:15:00 Down To Earth With Zac Efron
18:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45:00 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS
19:00:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:00:00 The America’s With Simon Reeve
21:10:00 Hoe Recht Is Recht (afl 6) – Zoek je Recht
22:20:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus)
23:10:00 Tv.Film : End of the Road
0:45:00 The Underground Railroad
1:05:00 Tv.Film : The Batman
4:05:00 Tv.Film : Vendetta
5:45:00 Jeremy Wades Mighty Rivers
6:30:00 BBC Nieuws
ZONDAG 11 SEPTEMBER 2022(ATV KN.12.1)
