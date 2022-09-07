WOENSDAG 7 SEPTEMBER 2022(ATV KN.12.2)

7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

13:00:00 Tennis: US Open 2022

15:05:00 Motogp Czech GP

16:30:00 SuriTunes

17:25:00 Ent.: Alpha Blondy live Rockpalast

18:35:00 Deep Fried Dynasty

19:00:00 ATV Nieuws

19:45:00 Launch Control

20:10:00 The Upshaws

20:40:00 Arrow

21:30:00 Copa Libertadores: Flamengo vs Vélez Sarsfield

23:25:00 The Cleaning Lady

0:10:00 Ambitions

1:00:00 Movie: The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard

2:55:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN