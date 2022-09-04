7:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:00 Marvel’s Spider-Man
8:30 PAW Patrol
9:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (herh.)
9:35 Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
10:00 Daytona Supercross 450 cc Classic
11:00 For The Love of Cars
11:50 The Gymkhana Files
12:25 MotoAmerica Medalia Superbike Race 2 at VIR
13:30 Magnus Carlsen Blind&Timed Chess Simul
14:00 Maranatha Ministries
14:30 iCarly
15:00 Programma CDS: Energie (afl.07)
15:40 Warehouse 13
16:25 Fresh Off The Boat
16:55 Fresh Off The Boat
17:30 Puppy Dog Pals
18:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht
18:45 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (afl.81)
19:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:China In Motion (afl.01)
20:00 The America’s With Simon Reeve
21:05 Hoe Recht Is Recht (afl 5) – Pensioenrecht (herh.)
22:15 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus) Ep.2
23:00 Tv.Film:Backpackers
0:30 The Underground Railroad
1:30 Tv.Film:Shaft
3:00 Tv.Film:The Fallout
4:30 Jeremy Wades Mighty Rivers
6:06 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zondag 4 September 2022
7:00 BBC Nieuws