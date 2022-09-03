7:00:00 *Al Jazeera Nieuws
10:00:00 *FORMULA 1: Netherland Qualifacation Race 2022
11:00:00 *EPL: Chelsea vs West Ham United
13:00:00 *Serie A: AC Milan vs Inter Milan
15:00:00 *UFC 270 Countdown
16:00:00 *Ligue 1: Nantes vs PSG
18:10:00 *Documentaire: Animal Fight Night
19:00:00 *ATV Nieuws
19:45:00 *Legacies
20:35:00 *The Flash
21:30:00 *Entertainment: Cirque du Soleil – 60 minute special #12
23:00:00 *Movie: Top Gun Maverick
1:15:00 *Scandal
2:41:00 *Aljazeera Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 3 September 2022
7:00:00 *Al Jazeera Nieuws