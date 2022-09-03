ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 3 September 2022

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Logos International

8:35:00 The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib

9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)

9:30:00 MasterChef Australia

11:00:00 Project Runway

12:10:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35:00 Dynasties UK

13:35:00 America The Beautiful

14:30:00 Dogs With Jobs

15:00:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente

15:30:00 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)

15:45:00 CDS FOCUS

16:10:00 The Great American Recipe

17:15:00 SZF magazine ( Herh.)

17:30:00 Young Justice

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:

20:00:00 Grand Crew

20:25:00 Bob Hearts Abishola

21:00:00 The Rubing Health Foundation

21:30:00 Grown-Ish

22:05:00 Frontier

23:00:00 Tv.Film: Dead Zone

0:35:00 ATV Nieuws ( Herh.)

1:10:00 Tv.Film : Nope

3:25:00 Tv.Film : Shark Side of the Moon

4:55:00 A Perfect Planet

5:55:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN