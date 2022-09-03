7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:30:00 Logos International
8:35:00 The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
9:30:00 MasterChef Australia
11:00:00 Project Runway
12:10:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Dynasties UK
13:35:00 America The Beautiful
14:30:00 Dogs With Jobs
15:00:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30:00 CHERLY’S INSPIRATIONS (Herh.)
15:45:00 CDS FOCUS
16:10:00 The Great American Recipe
17:15:00 SZF magazine ( Herh.)
17:30:00 Young Justice
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:45:00 CHINESE DOCUMENTAIRE:
20:00:00 Grand Crew
20:25:00 Bob Hearts Abishola
21:00:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:30:00 Grown-Ish
22:05:00 Frontier
23:00:00 Tv.Film: Dead Zone
0:35:00 ATV Nieuws ( Herh.)
1:10:00 Tv.Film : Nope
3:25:00 Tv.Film : Shark Side of the Moon
4:55:00 A Perfect Planet
5:55:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 3 September 2022
