07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:15 Fitness: Shaun T Pure Cardio
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (HERH.)
09:30 ATV Sports (HERH.)
10:30 MasterChef USA
11:30 Dragons: The Nine Realms
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Kinderfilm: The Secret Life of Pets 2
14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips
15:00 Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa
15:45 Prog..:CDS FOCUS
16:25 Jamie and Jimmy’s Food Fight Club
17:00 Carmen Sandiego
17:30 SZF Magazine
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Documentaire Chinese
19:30 Alexa And Katie
20:00 Q & A (Herh.)
21:10 Home
21:55 Forged in Fire
22:45 Tv.Film: Code Name Banshee
00:25 Herh.ATV Nieuws
01:00 Power Book II Ghost
02:00 Tv.Film: Braxton
03:55 Tv.film: Glorious
05:15 Expedition Overland
05:40 BBC Nieuws
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
VRIJDAG 2 SEPTEMBER 2022(ATV KN.12.1)
07:00 BBC Nieuws