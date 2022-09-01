ATV(KN12.1)-DONDERDAG 01 SEPTEMBER 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:00 Fitness: A Journey Through the Chakras

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:40 David’s Been Here: Eating Surinamese Indian Street Food on the Suriname River

10:00 Tv.film: Breakin’2: Electric Boogaloo

11:35 Raven’s Home

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag-film: Dr. Dolittle 2

14:05 Super Hit Video: Super Hit Classics

14:45 The Worlds Most Amazing Vacation Rentals

15:20 Sranan Tori: 1 en 1 is 3: Bolletjes Slikker

16:00 CDS FOCUS

16:20 Light and Magic

17:15 This is the day of Victory for you

18:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45 Science of Stupi

19:08 Hudson and Rex

20:00 In Gesprek Met ……….

21:00 ATV Sports

22:00 61st Street

22:50 1883

23:43 ATV Nieuws

00:20 Yellowstone

01:00 Tv.film: The Irishman

04:30 History’s Greatest Mysteries

06:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)