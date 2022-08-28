Zondag 28 Augustus 2022 (KN.12.1)

07:00:00 BBC Nieuws

07:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:05:00 Marvel’s Spider-Man

08:31:00 PAW Patrol

09:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws

09:32:00 Johnny Test

09:47:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengheimen: Kippenpoot

10:15:00 CrossFit Games

11:06:00 For the Love of Cars

11:55:00 Moto X

12:25:00 The Gymkhana Files

13:01:00 BMX Park X Games

14:00:00 Maranatha Ministries

14:30:00 iCarly

14:54:00 Programma: Energie

15:32:00 Warehouse 13

16:20:00 Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness

16:45:00 Fresh Off the Boat

18:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht

18:40:00 Cherly’s Inspiratons

18:56:00 Chinese Documentaire: We are a Family

20:02:00 Border To Border

20:32:00 How it’s Made

21:00:00 Hoe Recht Is Recht: Pensioenrecht

22:17:00 Early Bird (aka Erkenci Kus)

23:00:00 Tv.film: Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

01:16:00 The Underground Railroad

02:22:00 Tv.film: Triple Threat (2019)

04:02:00 Tv.film: The Exorcism of God (2021)

05:41:00 Jeremy Wade’s Mighty Rivers

06:30:00 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)