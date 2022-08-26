Vrijdag 26 Augustus 2022 (KN.12.1)

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:37 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:15 Fitness: Shaun T Pure Cardio

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws

09:40 ATV Sports

10:35 MasterChef USA

11:30 Dragons: The Nine Realms

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:40 Kinderfilm: Hilde and The Mountain King (animated) (2021)

14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

14:58 Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa

15:50 Focus

16:25 Jamie and Jimmy’s Food Fight Club

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Cobra Kai

20:00 Evil Lives Here

20:55 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengheimen: Kippenpoot

21:30 Home

22:10 Forged in Fire

23:00 Tv.film: Mrs.Harris Goes to Paris (2022)

01:00 ATV Nieuws

01:35 Power Book II: Ghost

02:35 Tv.film: One Missed Call 2 (2005)

04:25 Tv.film: Slapface (2021)

06:00 Expedition Overland

06:30 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)