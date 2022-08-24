07:00:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:00:00 Fitness And Health Zumba Fitness Mix
09:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:31:00 Kim’s Convenience
10:00:00 Tv.Film: Moonshot (2022)
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Kinderfilm: Back to the Outback (animated) (2021)
14:15:00 Super Hit Video: Super Pop Clips
15:00:00 Walking Britains Lost Railways
15:50:00 Focus
16:11:00 Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty
16:37:00 NPR Music Tiny Desk: Afropunk Chocquib Town
17:00:00 In Gesprek Met: ……….
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50:00 This Old House
19:15:00 Soeng Ngie’s Keukengeheimen: Kippenpoot
20:00:00 Youth Outreach
20:31:00 Mr.Mayor
21:00:00 Zoo
21:50:00 Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
22:40:00 Halo
23:35:00 ATV Nieuws
00:10:00 Naomi
00:55:00 Tv.film: Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden (2012)
02:40:00 Tv.film: Secret Window (2004)
04:20:00 The UnXplained
05:03:00 BBC Nieuws
(WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN)
Woensdag 24 Augustus 2022 (KN.12.1)
07:00:00 BBC Nieuws