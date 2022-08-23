07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Shaun T Pure Cardio
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)
09:40 ATV Sports (Herh.)
10:35 Tv.film: How It Ends
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag-film: Demonenrijk
14:00 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips
15:00 Roadfood
15:30 Focus
16:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)
17:05 Voltron Force
17:30 The Rubing Health Foundation
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 All American Homecoming
20:00 This Is Us
21:00 A Life in Ten Pictures
22:05 Tyler Perry’s Sista’s
22:55 The Chi
23:55 ATV Nieuws
00:30 Naomi
01:15 Tv.film: Day Shift
03:10 Tv.film: Baby Assassins
04:45 The Green Planet
05:45 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Dinsdag 23 Augustus 2022
