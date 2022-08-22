ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 22 Augustus 2022

7:00:00 BBC Nieuws

7:30:00 Roep v/d Bruidegom

8:00:00 Fitness : Zumba Warm Up And Cool Down

8:40:00 Batman

9:00:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)

9:30:00 Animaniacs

10:00:00 TV Film: Rudy

12:00:00 BBC Nieuws

12:30:00 Middag Film: Minions: The Rise of Gru

14:05:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips

15:00:00 United Shades of America

15:45:00 Kinderfilm: Asterix and Obelix: Mansion of the Gods

17:20:00 Gado Wortoe Taki So en Bijbel Wortoe Leri Wi So

18:00:00 ATV Nieuws

18:45:00 Guys Ranch Kitchen

19:10:00 Andi Mack

19:30:00 The Wonder Years

20:00:00 Onder De Loep

21:05:00 ATV Sports

22:10:00 The First Lady

23:10:00 Genius

0:05:00 ATV Nieuws ( Herh.)

0:40:00 The Pact

1:40:00 Tv.Film : Infinite Storm

3:20:00 Tv.Film : Last Knights

5:15:00 Space’s Deepest Secrets

6:00:00 BBC Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN