ATV KN.12.1 Vrijdag 19 Augustus 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:15 Fitness: Beginner Intermediate Interval Cardio Workout

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (HERH.)

09:40 ATV Sports (HERH.)

10:35 MasterChef US

11:30 Dragons: The Nine Realms

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Kinderfilm: Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles The Movie

14:05 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:05 Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa

15:55 Prog..:CDS FOCUS

16:25 Iron Chef: Quest For An Iron Legend

17:30 SZF Magazine

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 Cobra Kai

20:00 Q & A (Live)

21:05 Home

21:55 Forged in Fire

22:45 Tv.Film: Elvis

01:30 Herh.ATV Nieuws

02:05 Power Book II Ghost

03:05 Tv.Film: The Outfit

04:50 Expedition Overland

05:15 BBC Nieuws

(wijzigingen voorbehouden)