07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:30 Logos International
08:30 The Boss Baby Back in the Crib Potty Mouth
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
09:40 MasterChef Australia
10:35 Project Runway
11:45 LEGO City Adventure
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Wild Russia
13:30 America The Beautiful
14:30 Dogs with Jobs
15:00 De Levende Steen Gemeente
15:30 Cherly’s Inspitations (afl. 79)(Herh.)
15:50 Focus
16:15 MasterChef Junior
17:05 Elena of Avalor
17:30 SZF Magazine (Herh.)
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Chines Documentaire: …….
20:00 Sranan Tori: 1 en 1 is: BIGI AI
20:30 How It’s Made
21:00 The Rubing Health Foundation
21:15 Grown-ish
21:45 Frontier
22:35 Tv.film: Thirteen Lives
01:15 ATV Nieuws
01:50 Tv.film: They Them
03:35 Tv.film: High Risk
5:20 Magnificent Megacities
6:10 BBC Nieuws
(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)
ATV KN.12.1 Zaterdag 13 Augustus 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws