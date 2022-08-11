07:00 BBC Nieuws
07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries
08:10 Fitness:Shaun T 4.T25 Focus Ab Intervals Alpha
09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws
09:40 Davids’s Been Here Suriname – Surinamese INDIAN STREET FOOD
10:00 Tv.film: The Hyperions
11:35 Raven’s Home
12:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35 Middag Film: The Last Mimzy
14:15 Super Hit Video:Super Hit Classics
15:10 The Worlds Most Amazing Vacation Rentals
15:45 CDS FOCUS
16:15 Prehistoric Planet
17:00 Batman (s
17:20 This is the day of victory for you
18:00 ATV Nieuws
19:00 Hudson And Rex
20:00 IN GESPREK MET…
21:00 ATV Sports
22:00 61ST Street
22:50 1883
23:35 Herh.ATV Nieuws
00:10 Midnight Mass
01:15 TV Film: A Star is Born
03:45 TV Film: Don’t Look Up
06:10 Documentaire: Africa
07:10 BBC Nieuws
07:20 Steven Reyme Ministries (30 min)(Prog./Med./Derden)
(wijzigingen voorbehouden)
ATV (KN.12.1)-DONDERDAG 11 AUGUSTUS 2022
07:00 BBC Nieuws