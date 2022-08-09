ATV (KN.12.1) – DINSDAG 09 AUGUSTUS 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Steven Reyme Ministries

08:10 Shaun T Pure Cardio

09:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws (Herh.)

09:40 ATV Sports (Herh.)

10:35 Tv.film: My Babysitter the Superhero

12:05 Nieuws Break ivm Javaanse Immigratie / Dag der Inheemsen

12:35 Minions: The Rise of Gru

14:20 Super Hit Video: Super Intro Clips

15:00 Roadfood

15:30 Focus

16:00 Onder De Loep (Herh.)

17:05 Nieuws Break ivm Javaanse Immigratie / Dag der Inheemsen

17:30 The Rubing Health Foundation

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:00 All American Homecoming

20:00 This Is Us

21:00 Business In Style

22:00 Tyler Perry’s Sista’s

22:50 The Chi

23:55 ATV Nieuws

00:30 Naomi

01:15 Tv.film: Gamer

02:50 Tv.film: Liar Game – Reborn

05:00 Railroad Australia

05:45 BBC Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)