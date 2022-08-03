ATV (KN.12.2) – WOENSDAG 03 AUGUSTUS 2022

7:00:00 Al Jazeera Nieuws

15:00:00 Suri Tunes

16:00:00 Tekenfilm : Lightyear

17:50:00 Barbie – Big City Big Dreams

19:00:00 ATV Nieuws ( Herh.)

19:40:00 How Its Made

20:10:00 The Neighborhood

20:35:00 Science Of Stupid

21:05:00 Explorer The Last Tepui

22:05:00 The Cleaning Lady

22:50:00 One of us is lying

23:35:00 Tv.Film : The Overnight

1:05:00 Tv.Film : The Secret of Sinchanee

3:00:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

Einde Uitzending

