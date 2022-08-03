7:00:00 BBC Nieuws
7:35:00 Steven Reyme Ministries
8:10:00 Fitness:Zumba Activate
9:00:00 ATV Binnenlands Nieuws + Sportnieuws (Herh.)
9:35:00 Kim’s Convenience
10:00:00 Tv.Film : Everything, Everything
12:00:00 BBC Nieuws
12:35:00 Middag Film : Paw Of Fury The Legend Of Hank
14:10:00 SHV: Super Pop Clips
15:00:00 Walking Britains Lost Railways
15:50:00 CDS FOCUS
16:10:00 Meerkat Manor Rise Of The Dynasty
16:35:00 Carmen Sandiego
17:05:00 IN GESPREK MET…
18:00:00 ATV Nieuws
18:50:00 This Old House
19:35:00 15 Minuten met Brando
20:00:00 Fish Finder : Episode 1 Larry Suriname Lau Lau
20:30:00 Mr. Mayor
21:00:00 Tap A Bankstel
22:10:00 Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
23:05:00 Yellowstone
0:25:00 ATV Nieuws ( Herh.)
1:00:00 Stay Close
1:50:00 Tv.Film : Hunter Killer
3:55:00 Tv.Film : Immanence
5:30:00 The UnXplained
5:30:00 BBC Nieuws
Einde Uitzending
WIJZIGINGEN VOORBEHOUDEN
ATV (KN.12.1) – WOENSDAG 03 AUGUSTUS 2022
7:00:00 BBC Nieuws