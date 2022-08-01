ATV KN.12.1 Maandag 1 Augustus 2022

07:00 BBC Nieuws

07:35 Roep van de Bruidegom

08:10 Fitness: 40 Minute Cardio Sculpt High Intensity Workout

09:00 Revue: Binnenlands Weekoverzicht (Herh.)

09:40 Johnny Test

09:55 TV Film: Love and Leashes

12:00 BBC Nieuws

12:35 Middag Film: The Bobs Burgers Movie

14:20 Super Hit Video:Super Pop Clips

15:15 DNA Family Secrets

16:15 Kinderfilm: Go Go Cory Carson Chrissy Takes the Wheel

17:25 Gado Woortoe Taki So en Bijbel Woortoe Leri Wi So (les 57)

18:00 ATV Nieuws

19:05 Guys Ranch Kitchen

19:30 The Wonder Years

20:05 Onder De Loep

21:10 ATV Sports

22:10 The First Lady

23:10 Genius

00:00 Herh.ATV Nieuws

00:35 Blood And Treasure

01:20 Tv.film: Art of Love

03:15 Tv.film: Moloch

04:55 Spaces Deepest Secrets

05:30 BBC Nieuws

