ATV KN.12.2 Zaterdag 30 JULI 2022

07:00 Aljazeera Nieuws

11:00 F1 Qualification Race HUNGARY GP 2022

13:00 Community Shield: Liverpool FC vs Manchester City

16:30 SVB 1e Divisie Competitie: Inter Moengotapoe X Notch

18:25 Duck Tales

19:00 ATV Nieuws

19:40 Doc.: Mandela – The Myth and Me

20:45 Entertainment: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert – Taylor Swift

21:20 Legacies

22:15 The Flash

23:00 Tv.film: Malicious Mind Games

00:25 Scandal US

01:55 Aljazeera Nieuws

(Wijzigingen Voorbehouden)